978 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $582.49 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $588.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.07. The stock has a market cap of $502.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

