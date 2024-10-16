AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,900 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 392,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of IDDTF remained flat at C$33.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. AB Industrivärden has a 12-month low of C$33.60 and a 12-month high of C$33.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.64.

About AB Industrivärden (publ)

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio.

