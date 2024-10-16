abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Declares GBX 2.55 Dividend

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of abrdn Asian Income Fund stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 219 ($2.86). 253,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,633. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 214.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 213.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £341.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 782.14 and a beta of 0.70. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 183.11 ($2.39) and a one year high of GBX 225 ($2.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

