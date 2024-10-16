Achain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.17 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $11.17 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Achain has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000720 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.