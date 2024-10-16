Acorn Creek Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Acorn Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of LMT opened at $605.00 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $614.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $574.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.73.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.30%.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Cavco’s Future Looks Bright as Affordable Housing Demand Soars
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.