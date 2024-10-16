Acorn Creek Capital LLC Has $799,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Acorn Creek Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416,364 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,418 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $75,055,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $62,860,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,446 shares during the last quarter.

DFAC stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $35.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

