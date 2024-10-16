Acorn Creek Capital LLC Purchases 39 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $507.23 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $509.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $483.26 and its 200-day moving average is $463.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $471.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

