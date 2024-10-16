Acorn Creek Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $218,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 111.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.7% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $173.61 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $409.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.21.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

