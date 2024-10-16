Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,729 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Adobe by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 24,173 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,330 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,078 shares of company stock valued at $16,700,246 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $502.84. The company had a trading volume of 319,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,403. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $537.17 and its 200 day moving average is $515.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

