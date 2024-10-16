Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in September

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,203,900 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the September 15th total of 2,563,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.6 days.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.57 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 15.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advantage Energy

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.