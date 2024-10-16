AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.31 and last traded at $106.07, with a volume of 170915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

AECOM Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,180.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.47 and its 200 day moving average is $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 196.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

