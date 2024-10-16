aelf (ELF) Hits Market Cap of $280.18 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. aelf has a market cap of $280.18 million and $5.80 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000549 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,539,350 coins. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

