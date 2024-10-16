Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Update

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the September 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $223.95 on Wednesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $137.35 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.37.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

