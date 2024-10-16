AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 10,000 Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IREN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,811,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,035,000 after purchasing an additional 958,494 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 717,843 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 351,774 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,319,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $13,618,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Iris Energy Limited has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IREN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Compass Point cut their price objective on Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Iris Energy from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

