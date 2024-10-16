AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 10,000 Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IREN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,811,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,035,000 after purchasing an additional 958,494 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 717,843 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 351,774 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,319,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $13,618,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iris Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Iris Energy Limited has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Iris Energy
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Iris Energy
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Cavco’s Future Looks Bright as Affordable Housing Demand Soars
- What are earnings reports?
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.