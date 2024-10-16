AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $267.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $270.20. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

