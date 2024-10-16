AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $62.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

