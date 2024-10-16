Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Short Interest Up 10.1% in September

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals
In other news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $124,634.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,346.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,358. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,346.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 554.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,165.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Partners lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partnrs cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agios Pharmaceuticals
About Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Agios Pharmaceuticals
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.