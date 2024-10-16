Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Short Interest Up 10.1% in September

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $124,634.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,346.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,358. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,346.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 554.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,165.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Partners lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partnrs cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agios Pharmaceuticals

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.