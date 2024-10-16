Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ACI opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $23.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.54.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

