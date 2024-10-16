Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $303.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Friday, September 13th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ALGN
Insider Transactions at Align Technology
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,799 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Align Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $219.15 on Friday. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $335.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.20 and its 200 day moving average is $254.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.
About Align Technology
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Align Technology
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.