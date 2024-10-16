AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $252,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 84.8% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 15,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $891,000.

Shares of NYSE AFB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. 23,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,776. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.0396 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

