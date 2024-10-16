Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 299.10 ($3.91) and last traded at GBX 374.50 ($4.89), with a volume of 1606265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 372.50 ($4.86).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 354.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 362.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Simon Davis acquired 2,879 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990.13 ($13,045.35). 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

