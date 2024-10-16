Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Pivotal Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $166.90 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total value of $473,929.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,343.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total value of $473,929.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,343.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,565. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,926 shares of company stock worth $32,251,590. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

