América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous dividend of $0.18.

América Móvil has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. América Móvil has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect América Móvil to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of América Móvil stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,617. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. On average, analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

AMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $20.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

View Our Latest Report on AMX

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.