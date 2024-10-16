American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 15.0% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $651,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 408,679 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $110,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $277.31 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $281.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. BTIG Research lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

