American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 497,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,752 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $72,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 271,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 43,406 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,819. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.