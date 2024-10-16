Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $325.09. 1,956,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,324. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.05 and its 200 day moving average is $311.20. The stock has a market cap of $174.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday. Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.95.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

