Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 791,100 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 839,300 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AP

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of AP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. 7,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,448. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 51.75% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.80% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

(Get Free Report)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.