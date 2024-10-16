Analysts Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target at $129.82

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Glaukos from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

In other Glaukos news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Glaukos news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $787,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,190.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,250 shares of company stock worth $4,825,873 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,832,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,576,000 after purchasing an additional 72,159 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $127.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $136.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

