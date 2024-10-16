Analysts Set Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Target Price at $33.50

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 216.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 10,995.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 625.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mercury Systems stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.32. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
