Analysts Set Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) PT at $20.71

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

A number of analysts have commented on CATX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of CATX stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% in the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 99,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

