Analyzing Franklin Mining (FMNJ) and Its Rivals

Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ – Get Free Report) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Franklin Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Mining and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Franklin Mining alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A -$430,000.00 -0.04 Franklin Mining Competitors $4.97 billion -$76.31 million -2.70

Franklin Mining’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Franklin Mining. Franklin Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

34.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Franklin Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A Franklin Mining Competitors -40.19% 4.47% 3.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Franklin Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Mining Competitors 1041 3500 4247 117 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 19.87%. Given Franklin Mining’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Mining has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Mining’s peers have a beta of 1.02, meaning that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin Mining peers beat Franklin Mining on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Franklin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.