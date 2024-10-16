ANDY (ANDY) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $164.51 Million

ANDY (ANDY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. ANDY has a market cap of $164.51 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANDY token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ANDY has traded up 28.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.00251426 BTC.

About ANDY

ANDY’s launch date was March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc. ANDY’s official website is www.boysclubandy.com.

Buying and Selling ANDY

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00015723 USD and is up 4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,599,895.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

