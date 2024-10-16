AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Down 9.6% in September

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $8.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.65.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 83.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 681,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,939.46. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,568 shares of company stock valued at $135,847. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,793,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 529,861 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 878.5% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 523,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 469,906 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,109,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 162,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 425.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 190,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 154,002 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

