Anyswap (ANY) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $88.05 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $88.05 million and $33.34 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for approximately $4.72 or 0.00006988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 4.79239883 USD and is up 10.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $148.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

