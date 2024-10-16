APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Short Interest Update

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,785,900 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 3,420,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 511.6 days.

APA Group Stock Performance

APAJF stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. APA Group has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $6.12.

APA Group Company Profile

APA Group engages in the energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments segments. It operates gas transmission pipelines and interconnected grids, gas-fired power stations, electricity transmission interconnectors, solar and wind farms, and battery energy storage systems, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

