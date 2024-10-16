Applied Capital LLC FL Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Applied Capital LLC FL trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,261 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. American Express comprises 2.0% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $433,709,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in American Express by 924.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 851,431 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $197,149,000 after purchasing an additional 768,301 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after buying an additional 662,382 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $114,990,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 71.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,164,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,547,000 after buying an additional 486,755 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $277.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $199.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $281.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.39 and a 200 day moving average of $242.87.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res lowered American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

