Applied Capital LLC FL Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Applied Capital LLC FL decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2,056.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 208,528 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $20,188,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 276,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 862,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 409,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

