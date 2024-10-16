Applied Capital LLC FL Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Yum China by 64.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Yum China by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUMC. Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Yum China Stock Performance

Yum China stock opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $53.88.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $129,124.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,637.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joey Wat bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $129,124.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,637.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kuai purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

