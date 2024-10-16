ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.62% from the stock’s previous close.
ARX has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.46.
ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. ARC Resources had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.7255139 earnings per share for the current year.
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
