Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Downgraded to Hold at Macquarie

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALTM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upgraded Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Arcadium Lithium stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. Arcadium Lithium has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.63 million.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

