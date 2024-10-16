Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives $71.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $564.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.61. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 450,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 51,504 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 66.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.