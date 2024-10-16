Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,848,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,560,000 after acquiring an additional 20,278 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $521,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 97.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,966,000 after acquiring an additional 884,703 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 943,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,652,000 after purchasing an additional 148,759 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total value of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,679.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,197 shares of company stock worth $21,326,894 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET traded up $11.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $403.55. 434,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.