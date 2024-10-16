Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $422.73 and last traded at $420.31. 213,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,235,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $416.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.50.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $362.69 and a 200-day moving average of $329.52. The company has a market cap of $127.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total transaction of $684,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,437,796.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total transaction of $684,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,437,796.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,326,894 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $881,848,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,560,000 after acquiring an additional 20,278 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,966,000 after purchasing an additional 884,703 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Arista Networks by 18.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 943,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,652,000 after purchasing an additional 148,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.