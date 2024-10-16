ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPRY

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.91. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,082,592.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,702. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,082,592.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943,395 shares of company stock valued at $12,931,032 over the last ninety days. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,860,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 779,969 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 287,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 257,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 69,394 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.