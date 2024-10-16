ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 1426862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

SPRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,346,494 shares in the company, valued at $18,622,012.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,346,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,622,012.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 407,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $5,528,412.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 544,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,385,820.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943,395 shares of company stock valued at $12,931,032 in the last ninety days. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $119,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

