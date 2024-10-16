Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,670,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 12,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 647,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days.
Arvinas Price Performance
NASDAQ ARVN opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.97. Arvinas has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $53.08.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ARVN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
