Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in September

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 594,700 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 559,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.3 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTF opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $78.99.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

