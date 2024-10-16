Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in September

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 594,700 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 559,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.3 days.
Ashtead Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTF opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $78.99.
About Ashtead Group
