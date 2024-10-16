Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up 4.6% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 10.61% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $67,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEV. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $624.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

