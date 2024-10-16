Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4,380.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $281.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.51 and its 200-day moving average is $237.96. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.42.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

