Asset Dedication LLC Has $31.38 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,414 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $105,000.

BSCP opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

